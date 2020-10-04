Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has revealed in a new interview that his former bandmate Gene Simmons saved his life on multiple occasions.
Ace spoke to Loudwire to promote his new covers album, "Origins Vol. 2", and during the chat he was asked about his friendship with KISS cofounder Gene Simmons.
The guitarist explained, "A couple of times I drank too much, got in a pool and he saved my life. Once I fell asleep in a bathtub because I took too many Valiums. The water was up to my mouth and I was ready to drown, then Gene came breaking in through the f***ing door with the manager and pulled me out of the bathtub, naked. He saved my life."
KISS Reunion Prevented By False Me Too Accusation Says Ace
Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins
My Dying Bride Share New Song 'A Secret Kiss'
Ace Frehley Will Reunite With KISS For A Price
Dolly Parton Shares Her Take On 'I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus'
Myths Of KISS And More Set For New TV Series
KISS And David Lee Roth Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates
KISS and System Of A Down Lead Download Lineup
Paul Stanley Talks KISS Partnership With Gene Simmons
AC/DC's New Song 'Shot In The Dark' Fuels TV Ad- KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times- Linkin Park Announce Q&A and Concert Stream Event- more
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early- Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey- Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce- more
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
AC/DC's New Song 'Shot In The Dark' Fuels TV Ad
KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times
Linkin Park Announce Q&A and Concert Stream Event
Fear Factory's New Album Will Include Burton's Vocals
Bonfest Being Postponed Due To Covid-19
Voivod Share Video For Forthcoming Live Album
Alice In Chains To Be Honored By Museum Of Pop Culture
Singled Out: Movie Club's Rainshadow (Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Pink)