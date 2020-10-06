.

The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album

Bruce Henne | 10-06-2020

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have revealed that they have resumed recording session for a new studio album. The band - who spent the summer in the studio getting material together for the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever" - have regrouped in a German studio following a planned month-long break.

Drummer Mikkey Dee shared some new video from the studio this week to give fans an inside look at his drum setup, and he was joined in a second clip by singer Klaus Meine for a guided tour of his vocal booth, which has been nicknamed the "Klaus House."

Earlier this year, The Scorpions issued a new single, "Sign Of Hope", and rescheduled dates for a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to May of 2021. Read more and watch the update videos here.

