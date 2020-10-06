The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album

(hennemusic) The Scorpions have revealed that they have resumed recording session for a new studio album. The band - who spent the summer in the studio getting material together for the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever" - have regrouped in a German studio following a planned month-long break.
Drummer Mikkey Dee shared some new video from the studio this week to give fans an inside look at his drum setup, and he was joined in a second clip by singer Klaus Meine for a guided tour of his vocal booth, which has been nicknamed the "Klaus House."
Earlier this year, The Scorpions issued a new single, "Sign Of Hope", and rescheduled dates for a Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to May of 2021. Read more and watch the update videos here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Scorpions Share Video Update About New Album Progress
Scorpions Announce 'Wind Of Change' 30th Anniversary Box Set
Scorpions Release First 'Sign Of Hope' Fan Video
Scorpions Announce Rescheduled Sin City Nights Residency Dates
Scorpions Going Old School With New Album
Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19
Scorpions Making Progress On New Album Amid Lockdown
Scorpions Call On Fans for 'Signs Of Hope' Video
Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle- AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month- Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit- more
AC/DC's New Song 'Shot In The Dark' Fuels TV Ad- KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times- Linkin Park Announce Q&A and Concert Stream Event- more
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle
AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month
Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit
Corey Taylor Shares 'Halfway Down' Video From Forum Or Against 'Em Event
Guns N' Roses Announce Slash Designed 'Not In This Lifetime' Pinball Game
The Who Streaming Track From Deluxe Who Edition
The Scorpions Resume Work On New Album
Jeremy Edge (Candlelight Red) Releases 'Firedancer' Video