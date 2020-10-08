Stevie Nicks Previews 'Rhiannon' Performance From New Concert Film

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks is streaming a preview clip of a performance of her 1975 Fleetwood Mac classic, "Rhiannon", ahead of the upcoming cinema premiere of her new live film, "Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert."
Directed and produced by Joe Thomas, the project captures the singer on a 2016-2017 tour in support of her 2014 collection, "24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault."
The film delivers a mix of solo hits and Fleetwood Mac tracks as the rocker reveals intimate story-telling and inspirations for some of her biggest songs.
"The '24 Karat Gold' tour was my all-time favorite tour," says Nicks. "I not only got to sing my songs but I was able to tell their stories for the first time. I love having the opportunity to share this concert with my fans. From me to you - '24 Karat Gold'."
"Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert" will be screened in cinemas around the world on October 21 and October 25. Stream the video preview here.
