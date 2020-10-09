Former Van Halen members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have shared a new video message with fans where they discuss the untimely death of their former Van Halen bandmate Eddie Van Halen.
The clip was shot on Wednesday (October 7th) during the rehearsals for Sammy's annual birthday bash which will be taking place this year on Catalina Island off the coast of southern California.
Sammy had this to say about learning of Eddie's death," For Mike and I, it was just like getting hit by a freaking Mack truck. It kind of took the wind out of the sails. I just wanna say that I'm kind of devastated. A Van Halen song never felt so hard to sing and play in my life."
He continued, "What I felt playing especially a song like 'Right Now' that is so timeless, that I felt, 'Wow, thank God for this.' We'll never play it with Eddie again, but thank God for this."
Anthony said, "It was hard. It's very surreal right now. It hasn't sunk in yet." He added, "We have the music, if nothing else." Then Sammy asked for a moment of silence before the band performed the intro to the classic Van Halen hit "Right Now". Watch the video below:
Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar Reconciled Prior To Guitarist's Death
David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen
Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle
Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Has Died
Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Song
Van Halen Vs Van Hagar Debate Dumb Says Wolfgang
Sammy Hagar Rocks Van Halen Classic In New Lockdown Video
Sammy Hagar Praises Wolfgang Van Halen
Van Halen Classic Gets All-Star Quarantine Jam Cover
Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song 'My Way Soon'- Tool's Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 After Effects- Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen- Rammstein- more
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Greta Van Fleet Return With New Song and Video 'My Way Soon'
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects
Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen
Rammstein Confirm Studio Return
Metallica's Lar Ulrich Reveals His Favorite Music Icons
Alice Cooper To Host Halloween Storytime On Airbnb
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Def Leppard Release Live Video For Hits Vegas Preview