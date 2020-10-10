Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says in a new interview that he seems to be "healing nice" for his recent bilateral inguinal hernia surgery, which he says wasn't safe for a man of his age to undergo.

Coverdale made the comments during an appearance on The Cassius Morris Show. He said of the surgery, "My performance is an entirely physical, athletic show. I pull my voice up from my whole body, so if part of the body is compromised, it's really evident.

"So, we had to cancel the tour [with Sammy Hagar and Night Ranger] before the pandemic closed all the borders and stuff. This was something that happened once I'd gotten home from the Asian tour. But everyone was in lockdown - there was nobody to help.

"But we had the surgery now. It wasn't safe for me, a man of my age. It wasn't a life-or-death thing, even though it was career threatening. And thankfully, we seem to be healing nice." Watch the interview below:

Whitesnake's David Coverdale on The Cassius Morris Show

Related Stories

Whitesnake Streaming 'Easier Said Than Done' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake Share 2020 Remix Of 'Is This Love'

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering From Surgery

Whitesnake Stream Video Of Monsters Of Rock Festival Performance

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

Whitesnake Unbox New Collection The Rock Album

Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed

Whitesnake Release 'Here I Go Again' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake Release 'Still Of The Night' 2020 Remix Video





More Whitesnake News



