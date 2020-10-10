.

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery

Keavin Wiggins | 10-10-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says in a new interview that he seems to be "healing nice" for his recent bilateral inguinal hernia surgery, which he says wasn't safe for a man of his age to undergo.

Coverdale made the comments during an appearance on The Cassius Morris Show. He said of the surgery, "My performance is an entirely physical, athletic show. I pull my voice up from my whole body, so if part of the body is compromised, it's really evident.

"So, we had to cancel the tour [with Sammy Hagar and Night Ranger] before the pandemic closed all the borders and stuff. This was something that happened once I'd gotten home from the Asian tour. But everyone was in lockdown - there was nobody to help.

"But we had the surgery now. It wasn't safe for me, a man of my age. It wasn't a life-or-death thing, even though it was career threatening. And thankfully, we seem to be healing nice." Watch the interview below:

Whitesnake's David Coverdale on The Cassius Morris Show




Related Stories


Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery

Whitesnake Streaming 'Easier Said Than Done' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake Share 2020 Remix Of 'Is This Love'

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering From Surgery

Whitesnake Stream Video Of Monsters Of Rock Festival Performance

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

Whitesnake Unbox New Collection The Rock Album

Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed

Whitesnake Release 'Here I Go Again' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake Release 'Still Of The Night' 2020 Remix Video



More Whitesnake News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup- AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'- Whitesnake's David Coverdale- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)

Remembering Eddie Van Halen

David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'

Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill

Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup

AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery

Burton C. Bell Opens Up About Leaving Fear Factory

The Eagles Stream 'Take It Easy' from Live From The Forum

Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Week

Stevie Nicks Releases New Single 'Show Them The Way'

Pink Floyd Share 1971 Performance Of 'Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun'