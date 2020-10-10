Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering 'Nice' From Surgery

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale says in a new interview that he seems to be "healing nice" for his recent bilateral inguinal hernia surgery, which he says wasn't safe for a man of his age to undergo.
Coverdale made the comments during an appearance on The Cassius Morris Show. He said of the surgery, "My performance is an entirely physical, athletic show. I pull my voice up from my whole body, so if part of the body is compromised, it's really evident.
"So, we had to cancel the tour [with Sammy Hagar and Night Ranger] before the pandemic closed all the borders and stuff. This was something that happened once I'd gotten home from the Asian tour. But everyone was in lockdown - there was nobody to help.
"But we had the surgery now. It wasn't safe for me, a man of my age. It wasn't a life-or-death thing, even though it was career threatening. And thankfully, we seem to be healing nice." Watch the interview below:
