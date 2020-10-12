Journey Singer Reacts To Brother's Drug Arrest

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda reacted to negative comments on social media following the news that his brother was arrested for alleged drug dealing.

Arnel's brother, Rusmon Pineda, was arrested with another individual with approximately $2000 worth of methamphetamine on October 6th during a buy/bust operation by police.

News of the arrest sparked negative comments on social media and Arnel took to Instragram on October 8th to respond to those criticisms. He wrote,

"To the bashers who chose to cowardly succumb to prejudism & unkindness while hiding conveniently in the cloak of your keyboards & computer screens, there are more helpful & useful things to do, like facing your precious mirror once in a while. Who knows, you might find yourselves as imperfect as me, my family and everyone else..

"To my real friends & supporters, who knows that our friendship is eternally unbounded by time & space, you know who you are. Thank you for your prayers & love.. You don't even know how much all of you have hugely blessed us by sending kind & comforting words.

"May God be with you all always

Love & peace.."

