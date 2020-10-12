Metal Supergroup Killer Be Killed Release 'Dream Gone Bad' Video

Metal supergroup Killer Be Killed have released a music video for their new single "Dream Gone Bad". The track comes from their forthcoming album," Reluctant Hero", which is due November 20th.

The band features Max Cavalera (Soulfly/ex-Sepultura), Ben Koller (Converge/Mutoid Man), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan/The Black Queen) and Troy Sanders (Mastodon/Gone Is Gone).

Troy had this to say about the new song, "Dissecting the idea of uncertainty and how you pull from that to find your way. 'Dream Gone Bad' was initially spearheaded by Max and I, and as I listen back, through the collaborative process this creation's final form has now become a dream-come-true." Watch the video below:

