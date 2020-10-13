Queen and Adam Lambert Top UK Charts With New Live Album

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have topped the UK charts with their first concert recording, "Live Around The World." The set presents a compilation of concert highlights from over 200 shows they have performed on world tours from 2014 to 2020.

The project's entry into the Official Charts earns the pairing their first-ever No. 1 album together and marks Queen's first in 25 years and 10th overall. "Thank you folks for making us Number 1 after all these years," says guitarist Brian May. "So Queen + Adam Lambert's very first release is Number 1... amazing. God bless you all."

"I am beyond thrilled that we are Number 1!!!!!!," adds Lambert. "As I always say, I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to work with Brian and Roger, and I'm so glad people are enjoying this album so much!

"The fact that we can celebrate the iconic music of Queen all these years later is incredible. We are hoping to be back on the road at venues across the globe again very soon!" Watch a video from the package here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

