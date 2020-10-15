Stevie Nicks Previews New Concert Film Ahead Of Cinema Premiere

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks is streaming a preview clip of a performance of her 2011 track, "Moonlight (A Vampire's Dream)", ahead of the upcoming cinema premiere of her new live film, "Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert."

The tune from the singer's seventh studio album, "In Your Dreams", is one of the songs featured in the concert film, which delivers footage from her 2016-2017 tour in support of her 2014 collection, "24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault."

The track follows Fleetwood Mac's 1982 hit, "Gypsy", and their 1975 classic, "Rhiannon", as the third preview of the project. Directed and produced by Joe Thomas, "Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert" will be screened in cinemas around the world on October 21 and October 25; full details are available at StevieNicksFilm.com.

In sync with the film's launch, Nicks will release a companion live recording on October 30: a 2CD edition will be available exclusively at Target, while a Barnes & Noble will have a crystal clear 2LP vinyl version, while the 180-gram black 2LP vinyl package and digital edition will be available everywhere. Watch the preview video and the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

