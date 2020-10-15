Stevie Nicks Previews New Concert Film Ahead Of Cinema Premiere

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks is streaming a preview clip of a performance of her 2011 track, "Moonlight (A Vampire's Dream)", ahead of the upcoming cinema premiere of her new live film, "Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert."
The tune from the singer's seventh studio album, "In Your Dreams", is one of the songs featured in the concert film, which delivers footage from her 2016-2017 tour in support of her 2014 collection, "24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault."
The track follows Fleetwood Mac's 1982 hit, "Gypsy", and their 1975 classic, "Rhiannon", as the third preview of the project. Directed and produced by Joe Thomas, "Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert" will be screened in cinemas around the world on October 21 and October 25; full details are available at StevieNicksFilm.com.
In sync with the film's launch, Nicks will release a companion live recording on October 30: a 2CD edition will be available exclusively at Target, while a Barnes & Noble will have a crystal clear 2LP vinyl version, while the 180-gram black 2LP vinyl package and digital edition will be available everywhere. Watch the preview video and the trailer here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Stevie Nicks Releases New Single 'Show Them The Way'
Stevie Nicks Previews 'Rhiannon' Performance From New Concert Film
Stevie Nicks Concert Film Coming To The Big Screen
Stevie Nicks Rocks With Keith Urban
Sheryl Crow Teams With Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris
Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness
Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History
Stevie Nicks To Be Inducted Into Rock Hall By Harry Styles
Stevie Nicks Celebrating Rock Hall Induction With New Releases
Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown- Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song- Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died- more
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown
Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song
Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died
Rob Halford Shares Strong Memories Of Eddie Van Halen
Bring Me The Horizon Treating Fans To New EP For Halloween
Silverstein Stream My Disaster (2.0) From Upcoming Redux II Album
Bleed From Within Share Live Video and Announce Viral Hysteria Show
Grayscale Release 'Diamond' Video