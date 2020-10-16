Alice In Chains Announce 'Facelift' 30th Anniversary Packages

(hennemusic) Alice in Chains will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of its debut album, "Facelift." The 1990 project, which introduced the signature sound of the Seattle band, featured instant classics like "Man In The Box", "Bleed The Freak" and "Sea Of Sorrow."

"Facelift" peaked at No. 42 on the US Billboard 200 and went on to sell more than 2 million copies, while "Man In The Box" was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal in 1992.

The project will see a 2LP black vinyl edition issued on November 13, while a deluxe box set will be available on January 29, 2021. The expanded package features an acrylic deluxe box with gel transparencies, the remastered album on 2 LP picture disc vinyl, an exclusive cassette, custom hard cover photo book, folded two-sided poster, 12″ slipmat, sticker sheet, tour laminate and four art prints. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Alice In Chains To Be Honored By Museum Of Pop Culture

Alice in Chains' William DuVall To Unplug For Special Show

Breaking Benjamin And Special Guest Rock Alice In Chains Classic

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell For New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'Icons'

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Begins Recording New Solo Album

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Making New Solo Album

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Shares Live 'Smoke And Mirrors' Video

Alice In Chains Share Video From Final Tour Stop





More Alice In Chains News



