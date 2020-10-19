Sammy Hagar Shares Video From Birthday Bash Concert

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is streaming video of his 1982 classic, "There's Only One Way To Rock", from his Birthday Bash concert pay-per-view livestream. The group filmed their set on October 8 before making it available online on October 17 via nugs.tv.

The event saw Hagar and The Circle perform a socially-distanced show on California's Catalina Island in honor of his 73rd birthday, where they were joined by special guests Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield.

"I have been trying to make the birthday bash available to anyone and everyone for over 20 years," says Hagar. "The way I see this unbelievable gift under the dark cloud of COVID-19 is, we all had to roll up our sleeves, put on our thinking caps and this beautiful wonderful exotic island sitting right in front of our faces gave us the thumbs up.

"It's going to be hard to beat the parties we've thrown for nearly 30 years in Cabo, but I have a good feeling about this birthday bash. Come join the party - for the first time we all get to be there....via PPV from the beach to your house!" Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

