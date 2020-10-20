The Hold Steady Share Unreleased Track From Expanded Reissue

The Hold Steady are streaming a previously unreleased track called "Separate Vacations", which is one of the bonus tracks from their forthcoming "Heaven Is Whenever" reissue.

The band has expanded the record for a deluxe edition double album reissue to celebrate its 10th anniversary, which is set to be released on Black Friday, November 27th.

The reissue will feature nine rare and previously unreleased bonus tracks and liner notes penned by Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, who writes, , "Heaven Is Whenever saw one of the most loved bands of this, then still-new century take a perceived stumble and face a small comeuppance.

It happens. Many bands don't survive it, much less come out the other side intact and possibly better than ever... A lesser band might have imploded. Lesser artists might have tried to continue on repeating a successful template that denied the real consequences of the machine they built. Instead they dug deep and pushed onward into a darker night of the soul."

Stream "Separate Vacations" here.

