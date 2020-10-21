Corey Taylor Unplugs For 'Black Eyes Blue'

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released an acoustic version of his hit single "Black Eyes Blue." The studio version of the track appears on his recently release debut solo album, "CMFT".

Taylor decided to make the album when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown forced Slipknot to abandon their tour plans. Corey took advantage of the free time to turn his focus on his dream of a solo album, he shared with Kerrang!.

He explained, "I put the word out, probably about a month before we actually ended up going in [to the studio], because it just started as a conversation with my manager.

"I said, 'Well, maybe I should just do the album now.' And he knew how good the songs were, and he was like, 'You know what? There's nothing else going on. Let's just see if we can even do it.'"

He said of the final product, "I love what I've done in the past, I love the projects that I've been attached to, but this, honestly, was probably the most enjoyable album that I've done since the first Slipknot album.

"There was such a sense of, 'We're doing it together.' I hadn't felt anything like that for a really long time, man. People grow apart, relationships become fractious... people stop liking each other sometimes, in certain bands, you know? But with this, it was totally different, because we were all friends before that. We just happened to all play together, and then we formed a band around that friendship, and it all really galvanised it.

"This has definitely made me appreciate making music again, let's put it that way." Stream the new acoustic version of "Black Eyes Blue" below:

