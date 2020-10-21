Stevie Nicks Shares Vintage Buckingham Nicks Track From New Concert Film

(hennemusic) Stevie Nicks is sharing video of a performance of the vintage 1973 track, "Crying In The Night", ahead of the upcoming cinema premiere of her new live film, "Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert."

The tune was the opening track on "Buckingham Nicks", the lone studio release from her duo with future and former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, issued two years before the pair joined the group.

Directed and produced by Joe Thomas, "Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert" will be screened in cinemas around the world on October 21 and October 25; full details are available at StevieNicksFilm.com.

Nicks will release a companion live recording on October 30: a 2CD edition will be available exclusively at Target, while a Barnes & Noble will have a crystal clear 2LP vinyl version, while the 180-gram black 2LP vinyl package and digital edition will be available everywhere. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

