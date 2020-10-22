David Crosby Schooled On Eddie Van Halen's Talent and Legacy

David Crosby took to social media once again to address his controversial dismissive tweet about Eddie Van Halen, this time explaining that younger family members have now educated him on the huge impact the late guitarist made on music.
The controversary erupted shortly after Eddie's death when a fan tweeted Crosby about Eddie Van Halen and David responded, "Meh..." He clarified a day later by saying, "Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really. Look I get it ..many of you loved Van Halen ....and the one time I met [him] he was nice ....and he was talented ...meh to me means I don't care that much ....and I don't ...doesn't mean he wasn't good ,he was but not for me".
Crosby returned to Twitter on Wednesday (October 21st), to report, "You will be happy to know that I am reliably informed by the younger members of my family that I am an old idiot and Van Halen was one of the [best] guitarists to have ever lived".
One Twitter follower also told Crosby that "blew the Eddie Van Halen thing", and David replied, "I did. He was an amazing guitarist but I didn't know that. Truth is I never ever listened to that band so I was completely ignorant.
"No insult intended. I never listened to any of the big pop rock bands. I didn't even own a Led Zep record and they could write."
