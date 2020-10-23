Motionless In White Share New Track 'Creatures X: To The Grave'

Motionless In White are getting in the Halloween spirit a week early with the release of a brand new stand-alone single entitled "Creatures X: To The Grave."

Frontman Chris Motionless had this to say, "After ten years of the most insane highs and lows that a band can experience, we are so proud to hit such a milestone as a record having its 10th anniversary.

"We wanted to do something special to celebrate, so we decided to throw it back with a very Creatures inspired track that includes some of the very same keyboard sounds and guitar riff styles that are found on that record, as well as many callback lyrics and themes to the original 'Creatures' song.

"It's been a very interesting year for everyone, but we're happy to have found cool ways to still give fans something to hold on to throughout. Hope everyone enjoys this one. Happy Halloween." Listen to the song below:

