Orgy Release 'Spells' Video As They Work On New Music

Orgy have released a brand new music video for their track "Spells", which comes from their 2015 effort, the "Talk Sick EP", and the band works on new material that they hope to deliver next year.

The band had this to say about the release of the Mykyta Samusiev directed video, "We just wanted to reach out during these hard times to let you know we haven't forgotten about all of you.

"These times are especially difficult for everyone, not just the music industry. While it's probably for the best, it sure does suck not being able to perform live for all of you. We miss it just as much as you probably do, if not more."

They continue, "Even though so much has changed regarding the sound of Orgy since then, we figured why not at least release the video on all major platforms and give it away to any of you that want it?

"We hope you enjoy it, and that the video will at least be a distraction from all the drama going on out there!"

The group also shared the news that they taking advantage of the pandemic by working on new music from their homes. "We can't wait to get the new record to you," the band says. "We are going to bring you something you can sink your teeth (fangs, etc.) into.

"Stay safe, stay well and most importantly stay optimistic. We will ALL get through these complicated times. Looking forward to seeing all of you again with a new record and tour when they open live music venues, hopefully in 2021!" Watch the video below:

