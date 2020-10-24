.

Sammy Hagar Shares Personal Highlight From 2020 Birthday Bash

Bruce Henne | 10-24-2020

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar is streaming video of his personal highlight from his recent Birthday Bash concert pay-per-view livestream. The group filmed they set on October 8 before making it available online on October 17 via nugs.tv.

The event saw Hagar and The Circle perform a socially-distanced show on California's Catalina Island in honor of his 73rd birthday, where they were joined by special guests Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield.

"Hi Redheads," says Hagar. "Thank you for the great response to the Birthday Bash concert and for making my birthday special every year! I have a little gift for you - my favorite song from the performance, a song called 'Affirmation' from the album 'Space Between'". Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.




