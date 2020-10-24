The Who Premiere Unreleased Royal Albert Hall Concert Footage

(hennemusic) The Who are premiering previously-unreleased footage of live performances at the Royal Albert Hall through the years in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.
The group have teamed with the online archive Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen to stream their 1967 UK top 5 hit, "Pictures Of Lily", the 1968 classic, "Magic Bus", 1966 's "A Quick One, While He's Away", and "Amazing Journey" from 1969's "Tommy."
The Teenage Cancer Trust creates world-class cancer services for young people in the UK, providing life-changing care and support so young people don't have to face cancer alone.
The Who have been active sponsors of the organization for many years; fans are encouraged to show their support by donating to The Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.
The Who will release an expanded reissue of their 2019 album, "Who", on October 30. The project is set to feature the studio album and extras, included a series of acoustic tracks from the band's only live shows of 2020 when they performed at London's Pryzm nightclub on Valentine's Day to mark the 50th anniversary of The Who's seminal show at Leeds University in 1970, which resulted in the "Live At Leeds" album. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
