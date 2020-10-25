Smashing Pumpkins Plan Mellon Collie World Arena Tour and Sequel Album

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' with a world arena tour next year.
The band had hoped to launch the special tour timed with the 25th anniversary on October 23rd but the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown did not make the possible, so they plan to launch the trek in 2021 and will share the dates and venues soon.
They have also announced that they will be releasing a new concept that album that will complete the trilogy that began with 'Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness' and continued with "MACHINA."
They are eyeing a late 2012 release date for the new record.
