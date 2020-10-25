U2 Classic Gets Country Makeover From Paul Bogart

Paul Bogart has given the classic U2 hit song "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" a country makeover and shared the cover as his latest single.
Bogart had this to say, "Bono said 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For' is a 'gospel song with a restless spirit.' What a great description! Zach Farnum played me the Bobby Bare version of this song and it clicked for me.
"I recorded it because it's a redemptive song that speaks to my own faith and belief in the biblical teaching that this world is not our 'home' and our hope is in a future, glorious, heavenly home." Check it out below:
