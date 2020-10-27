Def Leppard Will Be Unlocking Their Vault

Def Leppard have announced that they will soon be opening "The Def Leppard Vault" that will feature artifacts and related stories from the band and they have released a teaser video.

They had this to say, "We're thrilled to announce the Def Leppard Vault - the first ever collection of the band's artifacts and related stories, curated from and told by Joe, Sav, Rick, Phil and Viv.

The Def Leppard Vault will serve as a constantly curated museum, including special installations where fans can gather to see the band's history from 1977 to now.

"Sign up now for a special message at LeppardVault.com, and stay tuned for an email in which you will receive the date and a special code that will 'unlock' the Vault!"

Watch a video trailer below:

