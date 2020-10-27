Rob Zombie Delivering New Song In Time For Halloween

(hennemusic) Rob Zombie will release his first new solo single in four years on October 30th. "In just four days, the first brand new Zombie song in over four years!," shared Zombie on social media on October 26. "The Triumph Of KING FREAK: A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition."
While the rocker did issue a cover of The Beatles' "Helter Skelter" with Marilyn Manson in 2018, the new track will mark the first preview of the follow-up to his 2016 album, "The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser."
Zombie began working on the project with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris in 2018, and confirmed last fall that the project was done and ready to go. "The record's 100 per cent finished," the singer told Kerrang!. "I think it's the best record we've ever made. We've worked on it for a long time. The songs are very catchy, but the structures are way more complex that they've been in the past. It's kind of all over the place. I think the fans are going to love it."
"I wouldn't call it psychedelic," he added, "but it draws from all kinds of things: some of it's heavy, some of it's trashy, some of it's pretty weird or bizarre. I didn't want any two songs on the record to resemble each other. We're trying to find a new sound for almost every track." See Rob's post here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute
Rob Zombie Announces Special 3 From Hell Event
September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Ask Fans To Help Pick Next Cover
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour
Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Announce Summer Tour
Rob Zombie Rocks Beatles Classic With Marilyn Manson and Nikki Sixx
Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute
Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute
Rock Hall To Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen- Def Leppard Will Be Unlocking Their Vault- David Hasselhoff Goes Heavy Metal With Cuestack- The Damned- more
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Rock Hall To Pay Tribute To Eddie Van Halen
Def Leppard Will Be Unlocking Their Vault
David Hasselhoff Goes Heavy Metal With Cuestack
The Damned Add Date To Reunion Tour
Tom Petty Returns To US Top 10 With 'Wildflowers' Reissue
Rob Zombie Delivering New Song In Time For Halloween
Atreyu Announce Carry The Fire Livestreams
Singled Out: The Impersonators' Rodeo