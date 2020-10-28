The Black Moods Play Tribute To Tom Petty

The Black Moods are streaming their cover of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic "I Need To Know" and are previewing the cover with a video clip of a live performance.
Vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy had this to say about taking on the classic track, "We love Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. They have affected every part of what we are as a band and as songwriters. I'm hard-pressed to find a song in their catalog I don't like, but for some reason 'I Need To Know' sticks out for me.
"That song is a BAND song. You can hear that it takes each one of them to make it come alive. That's why I love playing it so much--it really brings the band together.
"We've played it as part of our live shows for quite a while and had an absolute blast recording it in the studio. There will never be another band like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers." Watch the trailer below:
