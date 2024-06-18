The Black Moods Visit The Wild West For 'Sugar' Video

(SRO) The Black Moods have released a Wild West-themed music video music video for their brand new single "Sugar". The song marks the second sampling of new music from THE BLACK MOODS' forthcoming third studio album due later this year. The new single follows the melodic-driven debut track "Heaven" released this past March which explored a more experimental sound.
Directed by Michael Levine (Skillet, Peyton Parrish), the video was filmed at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, AZ and shares the story of a classic bank heist with a twist.
"'Sugar' is definitely one of the sexiest songs we've written," says Kennedy. "The tempo and the groove are a sensual foundation for the melody and lyrics. Lyrically, I think it paints a picture of passion and danger. The lyric, 'Don't forget I'm kinda crazy, cinematic, a little magic' lends its hand to a bit of the dramatic. I feel it sets the scene for the song."
The band have also announced additional dates for their headlining summer tour. The band will head to Monett, MO on July 5 and play across the Midwest and East Coast until August 11 in Madison, WI. They've also announced a headlining weekend of shows in Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ in September with special guests to be announced. See full dates listed below. THE BLACK MOODS recently opened for ZZ TOP and Rick Springfield and have previously toured across the U.S. with acts including Shinedown, 311, Godsmack, Collective Soul, Jane's Addiction, The Dead Daisies, and Gin Blossoms, along with appearances at rock festivals including Aftershock and KUPD's UFEST.
THE BLACK MOODS 2024 Tour Dates:
7/5 Monett, MO - 1st on Front
7/12 Knoxville, TN - Open Chord Music
7/13 Greenville, SC - Radio Room
7/14 Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
7/16 Richmond, VA - The Camel
7/17 Virginia Beach, VA - Mom's Kitchen & Scandals
7/19 Canandaigua, NY - Peacemaker Brewing Company
7/20 Frenchtown, NJ - Artie's Bar & Grill
7/21 Watertown, CT - Jameson Pub
7/24 Seymour, CT - Strand Theater
7/25 Washington, PA - Venue 19 North
7/26 Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory
7/27 Westland, MI - The Token Lounge
7/28 Toledo, OH - Ottawa Tavern
8/1 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
8/2-3 Indianapolis, IN - The Rathskeller
8/4 Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater
8/8 West Chicago, IL - The WC Social Club
8/9 Cashton, WI - The Front Door
8/10 Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon
8/11 Madison, WI - The Crucible Madison
9/14 Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
9/20 Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ - The Lions Den
9/21 Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ - The Lions Den
