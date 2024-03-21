The Black Moods Gives Fans Taste Of New Album With 'Heaven' Video

(SRO) Phoenix, AZ-based modern rock trio The Black Moods will reveal the first taste of new music from their forthcoming third studio album due later this year with their new melodic and rhythmic track "Heaven." Out Friday, March 22 across digital platforms, "Heaven" was produced by duo Seth Reger (Ava Max, Bruno Mars) and Niko Mansikka-aho (Empire of The Sun, Common Kings) who also co-wrote the song with The Black Moods in Los Angeles in late 2023.

"We wanted to take a different approach to the next record we made," shares vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy. "With our last couple of albums, it was just the three of us going in and doing what we do live. 'Heaven' was the first new track we started working on and we decided that we wanted to take advantage of the studio and add some modern elements, while still keeping the core of our basic rock'n'roll instincts. We aren't leaving behind what we do as a band, we are taking a step in a new direction, and trying new things. Variety is the spice of life."

The Black Moods teamed up with longtime collaborator and friend Jim Louvau (Jerry Cantrell, Sebastian Bach, Orianthi) to direct the eye-catching music video for "Heaven," out now. Filmed in various locations throughout downtown Phoenix, the video tells a tale of seduction and betrayal with several twists and turns.

"The concept of the video for 'Heaven' really came back to the 'be careful what you wish for' kind of idea," explains Kennedy. "We wanted it to have the scenario of a situation that you think is going one way, but then takes a completely different turn. I took a pretty good beating in it, which was pure entertainment for the rest of the band and the crew. I also learned that duct tape doesn't let go that easy..."

