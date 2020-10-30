Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming a spooky new lyric video for "Living After Midnight" just days before Halloween. The lead single from the band's 1980 classic, "British Steel", is featured alongside horror-themed effects and images in the updated clip.

The song was a Top 15 UK hit for the group, which helped to propel their sixth studio record into the country's top 5; it also delivered their first entry into the US Top 40 to earn their first platinum album in the States.

Judas Priest have been working on a follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" during the pandemic. The UK outfit are scheduled to join Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 on a European tour by the rocker after it was initially postponed last year before being delayed further due to the Black Sabbath legend's health issues. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne And Judas Priest Reschedule Tour

Judas Priest Release 'Painkiller' Lyric Video

Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival

Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album

Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars In Flying V Movie

Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover

Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour

Full Judas Priest Festival Performance To Stream This Week





More Judas Priest News



