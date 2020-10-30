.

Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit

Bruce Henne | 10-30-2020

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming a spooky new lyric video for "Living After Midnight" just days before Halloween. The lead single from the band's 1980 classic, "British Steel", is featured alongside horror-themed effects and images in the updated clip.

The song was a Top 15 UK hit for the group, which helped to propel their sixth studio record into the country's top 5; it also delivered their first entry into the US Top 40 to earn their first platinum album in the States.

Judas Priest have been working on a follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" during the pandemic. The UK outfit are scheduled to join Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 on a European tour by the rocker after it was initially postponed last year before being delayed further due to the Black Sabbath legend's health issues. Watch the video here.

