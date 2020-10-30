(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming a spooky new lyric video for "Living After Midnight" just days before Halloween. The lead single from the band's 1980 classic, "British Steel", is featured alongside horror-themed effects and images in the updated clip.
The song was a Top 15 UK hit for the group, which helped to propel their sixth studio record into the country's top 5; it also delivered their first entry into the US Top 40 to earn their first platinum album in the States.
Judas Priest have been working on a follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" during the pandemic. The UK outfit are scheduled to join Ozzy Osbourne in 2022 on a European tour by the rocker after it was initially postponed last year before being delayed further due to the Black Sabbath legend's health issues. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Ozzy Osbourne And Judas Priest Reschedule Tour
Judas Priest Release 'Painkiller' Lyric Video
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Making A Non Metal Album
Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars In Flying V Movie
Megadeth Offshoot Ellefson Share Judas Priest Cover
Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour
Full Judas Priest Festival Performance To Stream This Week
Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV- Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit- Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album- Volbeat- more
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV
Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit
Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Volbeat Share 'Cheapside Sloggers - Live In Stuttgart' Video
Singled Out: Them's Battle Blood
Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Ramona' Video
Ra Release 'Intercorrupted' Music Video