Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album

Just in time to celebrate Halloween, Rob Zombie has delivered a new single, with an accompanying music video and has also announced his seventh studio album.

Zombie has released a music video for his new single "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)", which will be on his first new album in almost five years.

The new record will be entitled "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", and it is set to hit stores on March 12, 2021. See the tracklisting and watch the new video below:

"Expanding The Head Of Zed"

"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"

"The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider"

"Hovering Over The Dull Earth"

"Shadow Of The Cemetery Man"

"A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared"

"18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train"

"The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man"

"The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis"

"The Satanic Rites Of Blacula"

"Shower Of Stones"

"Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass"

"Boom-Boom-Boom"

"What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama"

"Get Loose"

"The Serenity Of Witches"

"Crow Killer Blues"

