Just in time to celebrate Halloween, Rob Zombie has delivered a new single, with an accompanying music video and has also announced his seventh studio album.
Zombie has released a music video for his new single "The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)", which will be on his first new album in almost five years.
The new record will be entitled "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy", and it is set to hit stores on March 12, 2021. See the tracklisting and watch the new video below:
"Expanding The Head Of Zed"
"The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)"
"The Ballad Of Sleazy Rider"
"Hovering Over The Dull Earth"
"Shadow Of The Cemetery Man"
"A Brief Static Hum And Then The Radio Blared"
"18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks And A One-Way Ticket On The Ghost Train"
"The Eternal Struggles Of The Howling Man"
"The Much Talked Of Metamorphosis"
"The Satanic Rites Of Blacula"
"Shower Of Stones"
"Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass"
"Boom-Boom-Boom"
"What You Gonna Do With That Gun Mama"
"Get Loose"
"The Serenity Of Witches"
"Crow Killer Blues"
Rob Zombie Delivering New Song In Time For Halloween
Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute
Rob Zombie Announces Special 3 From Hell Event
September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Ask Fans To Help Pick Next Cover
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Expand North American Tour
Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Announce Summer Tour
Rob Zombie Rocks Beatles Classic With Marilyn Manson and Nikki Sixx
Rob Zombie And Marilyn Manson Forced To Cancel Show At Last Minute
Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV- Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit- Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album- Volbeat- more
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Metallica's S&M2 Concert Film Hits TV
Judas Priest Share Spooky Lyric Video For Classic Hit
Rob Zombie Returns With New Video and Announces Album
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Volbeat Share 'Cheapside Sloggers - Live In Stuttgart' Video
Singled Out: Them's Battle Blood
Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Ramona' Video
Ra Release 'Intercorrupted' Music Video