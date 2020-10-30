Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Ramona' Video

Smashing Pumpkins have released a music video for their new song "Ramona". The track comes from their forthcoming double album "Cyr", which is set to hit stores on November 27th.

The new visual was directed by Linda Strawberry and the 20 track new studio album, the follow-up to their 2018 release "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun," was produced by frontman Billy Corgan.

He had this to say, "'Cyr' is dystopic folly, one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith." Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:

01. The Colour Of Love

02. Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict

03. Cyr

04. Dulcet In E

05. Wrath

06. Ramona

07. Anno Satana

08. Birch Grove

09. Wyttch

10. Starrcraft

11. Purple Blood

12. Save Your Tears

13. Telegenix

14. Black Forest, Black Hills

15. Adrennalynne

16. Haunted

17. The Hidden Sun

18. Schaudenfreud

19. Tyger, Tyger

20. Minerva

