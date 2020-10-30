Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Ramona' Video

Smashing Pumpkins have released a music video for their new song "Ramona". The track comes from their forthcoming double album "Cyr", which is set to hit stores on November 27th.
The new visual was directed by Linda Strawberry and the 20 track new studio album, the follow-up to their 2018 release "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun," was produced by frontman Billy Corgan.
He had this to say, "'Cyr' is dystopic folly, one soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn't possible with faith." Watch the video and see the tracklisting below:
01. The Colour Of Love
02. Confessions Of A Dopamine Addict
03. Cyr
04. Dulcet In E
05. Wrath
06. Ramona
07. Anno Satana
08. Birch Grove
09. Wyttch
10. Starrcraft
11. Purple Blood
12. Save Your Tears
13. Telegenix
14. Black Forest, Black Hills
15. Adrennalynne
16. Haunted
17. The Hidden Sun
18. Schaudenfreud
19. Tyger, Tyger
20. Minerva
