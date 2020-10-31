Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'

The Deftones have shared the Purity Ring remix of "Knife Prty", which is part of their forthcoming "Black Stallion" remix disc celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "White Pony" album.

The "White Pony (20th Anniversary Edition)" is set to be released on December 11th and in addition to the original studio album, it will feature the bonus "Black Stallion" disc with numerous remixes.

Apart from the just revealed Purity Ring remix, the disc will feature special mixes from Robert Smith of The Cure, DJ Shadow, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Phantogram, Squarepusher, Clams Casino, Salva, Blanck Mass and more.

Check out the "Knife Prty" remix below:

