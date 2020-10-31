.

Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'

Keavin Wiggins | 10-31-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'

The Deftones have shared the Purity Ring remix of "Knife Prty", which is part of their forthcoming "Black Stallion" remix disc celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "White Pony" album.

The "White Pony (20th Anniversary Edition)" is set to be released on December 11th and in addition to the original studio album, it will feature the bonus "Black Stallion" disc with numerous remixes.

Apart from the just revealed Purity Ring remix, the disc will feature special mixes from Robert Smith of The Cure, DJ Shadow, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, Phantogram, Squarepusher, Clams Casino, Salva, Blanck Mass and more.

Check out the "Knife Prty" remix below:




Related Stories


Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'

Deftones Ask Fans To Adopt A Dot For Charity

Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video

Deftones Release Video For Title Track To New Album 'Ohms'

Deftones Transforming White Pony Into Black Stallion

Deftones Have Completed New Studio Album

Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour

Deftones Mixing New Album

Deftones Announce North American Tour

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more



More Deftones News

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth Tributes Eddie Van Halen With Unreleased Song- AC/DC Share Trailer For New Song 'Demon Fire'- Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'- Mastodon- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag

3000AD - The Void

Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament

5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains

Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me

advertisement
Latest News

David Lee Roth Tributes Eddie Van Halen With Unreleased Song

AC/DC Share Trailer For New Song 'Demon Fire'

Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'

Mastodon Recruit Scott Kelly For New Track 'Fallen Torches'

Phil Anselmo's Scour Streaming New Song 'Doom'

Neil Young Previews After The Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Reissue

Whitesnake Stream 'The Deeper The Love' 2020 Remix

Singled Out: Sammi Doll's AN OM IE