Neil Young Previews After The Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) Neil Young is sharing the first preview of a newly-announced expanded 50th anniversary edition of his 1970 album classic, "After The Gold Rush."

The singer is streaming audio of the original, previously-unreleased 1969 acoustic version of "Wonderin'", a song which first surfaced on his 1983 rockabilly-based record, "Everybody's Rockin'".

A second recording of the track - with Crazy Horse - will also be featured in the forthcoming package after its inclusion in Young's 2009 collection, "The Archives Vol. 1: 1963-1972."

The two versions of "Wonderin'" round out the expanded CD and digital editions of Young's third album when it sees its reissue on December 11, as well as appearing on a vinyl box set release on March 19, 2021.

The box will include the original album and bonus tracks, an exclusive 7" picture sleeve single with both versions of "Wonderin'", and a litho print of a variant of the album's front cover. Check out both versions of the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

