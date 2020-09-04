Five Finger Death Punch Cancel Rescheduled U.S. Tour

Five Finger Death Punch shared the sad news that they have been forced to officially cancel their 2020 tour with Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills.

The band was originally set to launch the trek this past spring but rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and they have now been forced to pull the plug on the trek entirely due to the ongoing shutdown of live events.

5FDP had this to say, "We were really looking forward to get the green light for hitting the road in 2020. As it stands - and probably as no surprise to you - our Fall tour with (Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills) unfortunately has to be cancelled.

"Rest assured, we are watching the situation very closely and we will be back on the road the moment it becomes possible We hope to see you guys soon and in the meantime, follow us on social media for news, new music, special announcements, giveaways and all kinds of surprises.

"All tickets will be automatically refunded. For additional information about refunds, please visit www.livenation.com, www.ticketmaster.com or wherever your ticket was purchased." See the canceled dates below:

Sept. 28 - Sunrise, Fla. - BB&T Center

Sept. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. - Infinite Energy Arena

Oct. 02 - St. Louis, Mo. - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 04 - Birmingham, Ala. - Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Oct. 05 - Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 08 - San Antonio, Texas - AT&T Center

Oct. 09 - Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

Oct. 11 - Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena

Oct. 14 - Denver, Colo. - Red Rocks Amphitheater

Oct. 16 - Portland, Ore. - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 18 - Tacoma, Wash. - Tacoma Dome

Oct. 20 - San Diego, Calif. - Viejas Arena

Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. - The Forum

Oct. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 25 - Kansas City, Mo. - Sprint Center

Oct. 27 - Baltimore, Md. - Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 28 - Newark, N.J. Prudential Center

Oct. 30 - Pittsburgh, Penn. - PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 01 - Camden, N.J. - BB&T Pavilion

Nov. 02 - Worcester, Mass. - DCU Center

Nov. 05 - Chicago, Ill. - Allstate Arena

Nov. 06 - St. Paul, Minn. - Xcel Energy Arena

Nov. 08 - Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 09 - Cincinnati, Ohio - Heritage Bank Center





