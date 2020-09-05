Finntroll have released a music video for their new single "Mask". The song is the third track the group has shared from their forthcoming album, "Vredesvavd," which is set to hit stores on September 18th.
They had this to say about the song, "The worms of timeless cold have awoken. Mouths as dry as the forest bathed in false light for too long, hungering for blood. Shedding the moss off their pale skin they begin to gather outside their cave, ignoring the sun burning their scaly eyes.
"They stretch their limbs one last time, knowing that tonight they will feast either in the halls of Rivfader, or on the corpses of the human usurpers. Let the litanies of evil, hatred and murder begin!" Watch the video below:
Guns N' Roses Cancel Fall Tour Due To Pandemic- Rolling Stones Stream Unreleased 'Goats Head Soup' Track 'All The Rage'- The Who Premiere Rare 2006 Concert Footage- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Guns N' Roses Cancel Fall Tour Due To Pandemic
Rolling Stones Stream Unreleased 'Goats Head Soup' Track 'All The Rage'
The Who Premiere Rare 2006 Concert Footage
Kataklysm Reveal Lineup Change
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Release 'Son Of A Gun' Video
Dolly Parton To Deliver First Christmas Album In 30 Years
Finntroll Release 'Mask' Video
Singled Out: Meaghan Farrell's Just Me