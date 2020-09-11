Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'

Disturbed have released a brand new cover version of Sting's 1993 hit song "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You" and have released a Matt Mahurin directed music video for the track.
The band explained why they decided to cover the track, "We have loved this song for a long time, and even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today's world.
"The song is about losing faith, and might initially sound pessimistic, but it's about the importance and power of personal relationships, and how they can save you and provide solace in an increasingly confusing world."
The new track follows the band's recent announcement of the rescheduled tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album "The Sickness". The trek will take place next summer and will feature support from Staind and Bad Wolves. See the dates and watch the new music video below:
7/7 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
7/8 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/10 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
7/13 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
7/18 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
7/20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
7/21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheatre
7/23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
7/24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
7/26 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater
7/28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
7/29 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
7/31 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8/1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/4 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
8/6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
8/8 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/14 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
8/16 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
8/18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
8/20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
8/21 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
8/23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
8/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
8/26 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
8/27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
8/29 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
8/31 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
