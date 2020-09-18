Awaken Release 'Behemoth' Video

Alt heavy rockers Awaken have released a music video for their new single "Behemoth". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Monsters & Machines"
The band had this to say about the song, "The song Behemoth came about because we wanted an introduction to the new record that would be gripping and attention-grabbing with its musical structure and lyrics.
"We wanted a heavier low-end and 'in your face' kind of vibe with raw thought provoking lyrics. The song sets the foundation for a lot of the theme of the new album dealing with inner monsters and overcoming certain struggles everyone must face." Watch the video below:
