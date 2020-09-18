.

Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-18-2020

The Deftones have released a music video for their new track "Genesis". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Ohms," which will be arriving on September 25th.

The veteran band recruited Sebastian Kokow to direct the new music video that also features live performance direction and cinematography by Clemente Ruiz.
Chino recently told Kerrang!, "We don't need to make a record just for the sake of making a record. We make them because this is what we like to do. We like to hang out. We like to make noise. And we like to make some songs out of that noise." Watch the video below:




