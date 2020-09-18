The Deftones have released a music video for their new track "Genesis". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Ohms," which will be arriving on September 25th.
The veteran band recruited Sebastian Kokow to direct the new music video that also features live performance direction and cinematography by Clemente Ruiz.
Chino recently told Kerrang!, "We don't need to make a record just for the sake of making a record. We make them because this is what we like to do. We like to hang out. We like to make noise. And we like to make some songs out of that noise." Watch the video below:
Deftones Release Video For Title Track To New Album 'Ohms'
Deftones Transforming White Pony Into Black Stallion
Deftones Have Completed New Studio Album
Deftones, Gojira, and Poppy Postpone Tour
Deftones Announce North American Tour
Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more
Deftones Have Powerful Songs For Next Album Says Chino
System Of A Down, Deftones, Alice In Chains Lead Aftershock Lineup
Ozzy Osbourne Marks Blizzard Anniversary With Specials and New Video- Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Announce Livestream Concert- more.
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Ozzy Osbourne Marks Blizzard Anniversary With Specials and New Video
Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Announce Special Livestream Concert
Whitesnake Share 2020 Remix Of 'Is This Love'
Guns N' Roses Share Multiple Download Videos
Def Leppard Announce Limited Edition Audio Releases
Sepultura Release 'Guardians Of Earth' Video
Dry Kill Logic Stream New Song 'Don't See Ghosts'