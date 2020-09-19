Beach Boys Announce Concerts in Your Car Show

The Beach Boys have announced a special appearance at the Ventura Co. Fairgrounds as part of the popular "Concerts in Your Car" series that will be taking place on October 23rd.
The Mike Love led band's performance will include a visual light show, multi-media entertainment and over-sized video screens to maximize viewing. Organizers state, "The Concerts In Your Car events are designed to comply with all official restrictions.
"The combination of an extra high, theater-in-the-round style, four-sided stage and four over-sized screens ensures that every seat is the best seat in the house. Sound is distributed to attendees via their car radios.
"Tickets are sold in advance and online only. Each ticket is valid for one car, and the number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts/seats in the vehicle." Find more details and tickets here.
Steve Perry Sings Beach Boys Classic In Home Isolation Video
Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Selling Musical Gear
The Beach Boys Expand 2020 Tour Plans
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Demo Of Rare Beach Boys Cover
The Beach Boys' Mike Love Streams 'California Beach'
The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event
The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th
The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Appeals 'F' in High School for 'Surfin'
Lee Kerslake Of Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Fame Dead At 73- Puscifer Stream New Song and Announce Album Release- Iommi Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Paranoid'- more
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Lee Kerslake Of Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Fame Dead At 73
Puscifer Stream New Song and Announce Album Release
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Paranoid'
Smashing Pumpkins Announce Double Album and Preview Animated Series
The Rolling Stones Stream 'Ruby Tuesday' From Steel Wheels Live
Hollywood Undead Stream New Song 'Coming Home'
Austin City Limits' New Season Kicking Off With John Prine Special
Beach Boys Announce Concerts in Your Car Show