Beach Boys Announce Concerts in Your Car Show

The Beach Boys have announced a special appearance at the Ventura Co. Fairgrounds as part of the popular "Concerts in Your Car" series that will be taking place on October 23rd.

The Mike Love led band's performance will include a visual light show, multi-media entertainment and over-sized video screens to maximize viewing. Organizers state, "The Concerts In Your Car events are designed to comply with all official restrictions.

"The combination of an extra high, theater-in-the-round style, four-sided stage and four over-sized screens ensures that every seat is the best seat in the house. Sound is distributed to attendees via their car radios.

"Tickets are sold in advance and online only. Each ticket is valid for one car, and the number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts/seats in the vehicle." Find more details and tickets here.

