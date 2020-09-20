Chris Cornell's widow Vicki took to the late singer's Instagram page and shared a previously unreleased clip of the original version of one his tracks to celebrate their daughter Toni's 16th birthday.
Vicki shared a clip of the original version of the song "Only These Words" (the final version was on his "Higher Truth" album), along with these message, "Toni, Your dad would be so proud of the smart, strong, beautiful, and confident woman you are growing up to be.
"You are so very loved, and you give so much love, freely and unconditionally. Your first sentence was 'I love you' to your baby brother when you first met him. As your dad so perfectly sang and what it's always all about - 'Only these three words repeating...I love you...'
"Continue to do great things, my sweet girl. He is always with you! And to celebrate you with everyone- I'm sharing part of daddy's original version of 'Only These Words' Happy 16th Birthday, Toni." See the full post with the song clip here.
Unauthorized Chris Cornell Biopic In The Works
Chris Cornell Statue Vandalized In Seattle
Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream
Chris Cornell Cover Of Guns N' Roses' 'Patience' Goes Online
Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert
Chris Cornell's Daughter Performs Temple Of The Dog Classic
Chester Bennington Paid Tribute To Chris Cornell Prior To His Death
Soundgarden Learned Of Chris Cornell's Death Via Social Media
Soundgarden Responds To Chris Cornell Widow's Lawsuit
Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake- Previously Unreleased Chris Cornell Song Clip Shared Online- Udo Reunites With Accept Bandmates For 'Where The Angels Fly'- more
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake
Previously Unreleased Chris Cornell Song Clip Shared Online
Udo Reunites With Accept Bandmates For 'Where The Angels Fly'
Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Recruit Blackberry Smoke Star For New Song
Diamond Head Announce Lightning To The Nations 2020
Armor For Sleep Release Video From Anniversary Release
Pixies Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release
New Model Army Revisit and Reimage Classic Album