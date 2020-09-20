.

Udo Reunites With Accept Bandmates For 'Where The Angels Fly'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-20-2020

Original Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider has reunited with fellow former members of the band Stefan Kaufmann and Peter Baltes for a brand-new song and music video.

Udo, Peter and Stefan reunited under the banner of Dirkschneider & The Old Gang to record the new track, that is entitled "Where The Angels Fly", and video for the song was released late last week.

The U.D.O. Facebook page also noted about the track, "It also contains another aspect of the 'We Are One' philosophy: for the first time for ages, Udo Dirkschneider and Peter Baltes are singing together again on one song!

"Next to them, also Stefan Kaufmann is involved in the song and in the songwriting." Watch the video below:




