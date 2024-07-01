Accept Reveal 50th Anniversary Plans

(Napalm Records) German heavy metal legends ACCEPT will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025-2026. To mark this mammoth milestone, the band will be ringing in the band's golden birthday with a very unique anniversary tour at the end of 2025. An anniversary album will be released early 2026.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, ACCEPT is embarking on a spectacular world tour that will take fans on a musical metal journey through time. Fans can look forward to a unique stage show with surprise guests, all the classic hits from the band's history as well as rarely performed songs.

Wolf Hoffmann comments: "It's an incredible honor to be able to look back on five decades of a musical career and share our music with so many people. But nothing lasts forever and who knows how much longer we'll be touring.....

This tour will be very special because we think 50 years of ACCEPT is a GREAT reason to celebrate in style!"

In spring 2026, ACCEPT will be releasing a special Album that covers the band's entire musical history. This anniversary album will contain a carefully curated selection of the best ACCEPT songs from the last five decades, re-recorded - partly with well-known surprise musical guests and colleagues, as well as with some rare tracks that have not been played so often before.

"We wanted to create something that captures the essence of ACCEPT while offering something new to our loyal fans," explains Wolf Hoffmann. "This album is a tribute to our journey and to everyone who has accompanied us along the way."

Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as Balls to the Wall, Restless and Wild and Metal Heart have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Wolf Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the Heavy metal scene.

After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf Hoffmann was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them was so remarkable, ACCEPT reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart topping number 1 albums. ACCEPT continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark , who is now the longest reigning frontman of ACCEPT, placing the Hoffmann- Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall of Fame!

For decades, ACCEPT has been recognised as a guarantee of high quality and each of their albums has reached the top of the charts, delivering energy, melodies, killer riffs and an impressively powerful stage presence for 50 years.

ACCEPT states:

"Celebrate with us! We invite the world of Heavy Metal to join us in the celebrations of this extraordinary anniversary!"

Experience ACCEPT live in Europe and North America:

Festivals 2024:

11.07.24 HU - Dunaujvaros / Rock Maraton

12.07.24 BG - Mogilovo / Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley D Mogilovo

14.07.24 CZ - Visovice / Masters Of Rock

20.07.24 DE - Pyras / Pyras Open Air

21.07.24 GR - Athens / Release Athens

26.07.24 - 28.07.24 UK - Wales / Steelhouse Festival

31.07.24 - 03.08.24 DE - Wacken / Wacken Open Air - Wacken

01.08.24 - 03.08.24 SE - Rejmyre / Skoksröjet

20.10.24 ES - Mallorca / Full Metal Holidays

22.11.24 DE - Weissenhauser Strand / Metal Hammer Paradise

Humanoid Tour 2024:

North America

w/ KK's Priest

31.08.24 CA - Los Angeles / The Whisky

01.09.24 CA - Los Angeles / Rainbow Parking Lot

03.09.24 CO - Denver / Oriental Theater

05.09.24 IL - East Moline / The Rust Belt

06.09.24 WI - Green Bay / EPIC Events Center

07.09.24 IL - Des Plaines / Des Plaines Theater

08.09.24 MI - Detroit / District 142

10.09.24 ON - Toronto / QET

11.09.24 BC - Montreal / Rialto

13.09.24 NY - New York / Palladium Times Square

14.09.24 NH - Derry / Tupelo Music Hall

15.09.24 MA - Boston / The Wilbur Theater

16.09.24 CT - Ridgefield / Ridgefield Playhouse

18.09.24 PA - Lititz / Mickey's Black Box

20.09.24 PA - Stroudsburg / Sherman Theater

21.09.24 RI - Providence / The Strand Ballroom

22.09.24 VA - Leesburg / Tally Ho Theater

24.09.24 TN - Nashville / Brooklyn Bowl

26.09.24 LA - New Orleans / The Fillmore

27.09.24 AR - Little Rock / The Hall

28.09.24 TX - Dallas / Tannahills

29.09.24 TX - Austin / Paramount Theatre

01.10.24 NM - Albuquerque / Sunshine Theater

02.10.24 AZ - Phoenix, AZ / Celebrity Theater

04.10.24 CA - Riverside / Fox Performing Arts Center

05.10.24 CA - San Diego / The Magnolia

06.10.24 CA - Sacramento / Ace Of Spades

07.10.24 CA - San Francisco / The Regency Ballroom

Europe

w/ Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons

17.10.24 TR - Istanbul / KCP

18.10.24 MA - Malta / Aria Complex

23.10.24 ES - Barcelona / Rattmatazz 1

24.10.24 ES - Madrid / La Riviera

25.10.24 ES - Murcia / Gamma

26.10.24 ES - Pamplona / Totem

28.10.24 FR - Toulouse / Le Bikini

29.10.24 FR - Lyon / Transbordeur

31.10.24 BE - Antwerp / Trix

01.11.24 FR - Paris / Elysee Montmartre

02.11.24 CH - Lausanne / Les Docks

03.11.24 CH - Zurich / Komplex

05.11.24 DE - Saarbrucken / Garage

06.11.24 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle

07.11.24 DE - Langen / Stadthalle

09.11.24 AT - Vienna / Simm City

12.11.24 DE - Munich / Backstage

13.11.24 DE - Berlin / Huxleys

15.11.24 DE - Neu-Ulm / Ratiopharm Arena

16.11.24 DE - Geiselwind / MusicHall

19.11.24 PL - Krakow / Studio

20.11.24 DE - Gera / KuK

21.11.24 DE - Bremen / Aladin

24.11.24 DK - Copenhagen / Vega*

25.11.24 NO - Oslo / Rockefeller*

26.11.24 SE - Gothenburg / Tradgar'n*

28.11.24 SE - Skovde / Valhall*

29.11.24 SE - Karlstad / Nojesfabriken*

30.11.24 SE - Stockholm / Fryshuset*

* with Sister Sin instead of Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons

