Accept Reveal 50th Anniversary Plans

(Napalm Records) German heavy metal legends ACCEPT will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2025-2026. To mark this mammoth milestone, the band will be ringing in the band's golden birthday with a very unique anniversary tour at the end of 2025. An anniversary album will be released early 2026.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, ACCEPT is embarking on a spectacular world tour that will take fans on a musical metal journey through time. Fans can look forward to a unique stage show with surprise guests, all the classic hits from the band's history as well as rarely performed songs.
Wolf Hoffmann comments: "It's an incredible honor to be able to look back on five decades of a musical career and share our music with so many people. But nothing lasts forever and who knows how much longer we'll be touring.....
This tour will be very special because we think 50 years of ACCEPT is a GREAT reason to celebrate in style!"
In spring 2026, ACCEPT will be releasing a special Album that covers the band's entire musical history. This anniversary album will contain a carefully curated selection of the best ACCEPT songs from the last five decades, re-recorded - partly with well-known surprise musical guests and colleagues, as well as with some rare tracks that have not been played so often before.
"We wanted to create something that captures the essence of ACCEPT while offering something new to our loyal fans," explains Wolf Hoffmann. "This album is a tribute to our journey and to everyone who has accompanied us along the way."
Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as Balls to the Wall, Restless and Wild and Metal Heart have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Wolf Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the Heavy metal scene.
After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf Hoffmann was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them was so remarkable, ACCEPT reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart topping number 1 albums. ACCEPT continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark , who is now the longest reigning frontman of ACCEPT, placing the Hoffmann- Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall of Fame!
For decades, ACCEPT has been recognised as a guarantee of high quality and each of their albums has reached the top of the charts, delivering energy, melodies, killer riffs and an impressively powerful stage presence for 50 years.
ACCEPT states:
"Celebrate with us! We invite the world of Heavy Metal to join us in the celebrations of this extraordinary anniversary!"
Experience ACCEPT live in Europe and North America:
Festivals 2024:
11.07.24 HU - Dunaujvaros / Rock Maraton
12.07.24 BG - Mogilovo / Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley D Mogilovo
14.07.24 CZ - Visovice / Masters Of Rock
20.07.24 DE - Pyras / Pyras Open Air
21.07.24 GR - Athens / Release Athens
26.07.24 - 28.07.24 UK - Wales / Steelhouse Festival
31.07.24 - 03.08.24 DE - Wacken / Wacken Open Air - Wacken
01.08.24 - 03.08.24 SE - Rejmyre / Skoksröjet
20.10.24 ES - Mallorca / Full Metal Holidays
22.11.24 DE - Weissenhauser Strand / Metal Hammer Paradise
Humanoid Tour 2024:
North America
w/ KK's Priest
31.08.24 CA - Los Angeles / The Whisky
01.09.24 CA - Los Angeles / Rainbow Parking Lot
03.09.24 CO - Denver / Oriental Theater
05.09.24 IL - East Moline / The Rust Belt
06.09.24 WI - Green Bay / EPIC Events Center
07.09.24 IL - Des Plaines / Des Plaines Theater
08.09.24 MI - Detroit / District 142
10.09.24 ON - Toronto / QET
11.09.24 BC - Montreal / Rialto
13.09.24 NY - New York / Palladium Times Square
14.09.24 NH - Derry / Tupelo Music Hall
15.09.24 MA - Boston / The Wilbur Theater
16.09.24 CT - Ridgefield / Ridgefield Playhouse
18.09.24 PA - Lititz / Mickey's Black Box
20.09.24 PA - Stroudsburg / Sherman Theater
21.09.24 RI - Providence / The Strand Ballroom
22.09.24 VA - Leesburg / Tally Ho Theater
24.09.24 TN - Nashville / Brooklyn Bowl
26.09.24 LA - New Orleans / The Fillmore
27.09.24 AR - Little Rock / The Hall
28.09.24 TX - Dallas / Tannahills
29.09.24 TX - Austin / Paramount Theatre
01.10.24 NM - Albuquerque / Sunshine Theater
02.10.24 AZ - Phoenix, AZ / Celebrity Theater
04.10.24 CA - Riverside / Fox Performing Arts Center
05.10.24 CA - San Diego / The Magnolia
06.10.24 CA - Sacramento / Ace Of Spades
07.10.24 CA - San Francisco / The Regency Ballroom
Europe
w/ Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons
17.10.24 TR - Istanbul / KCP
18.10.24 MA - Malta / Aria Complex
23.10.24 ES - Barcelona / Rattmatazz 1
24.10.24 ES - Madrid / La Riviera
25.10.24 ES - Murcia / Gamma
26.10.24 ES - Pamplona / Totem
28.10.24 FR - Toulouse / Le Bikini
29.10.24 FR - Lyon / Transbordeur
31.10.24 BE - Antwerp / Trix
01.11.24 FR - Paris / Elysee Montmartre
02.11.24 CH - Lausanne / Les Docks
03.11.24 CH - Zurich / Komplex
05.11.24 DE - Saarbrucken / Garage
06.11.24 DE - Oberhausen / Turbinenhalle
07.11.24 DE - Langen / Stadthalle
09.11.24 AT - Vienna / Simm City
12.11.24 DE - Munich / Backstage
13.11.24 DE - Berlin / Huxleys
15.11.24 DE - Neu-Ulm / Ratiopharm Arena
16.11.24 DE - Geiselwind / MusicHall
19.11.24 PL - Krakow / Studio
20.11.24 DE - Gera / KuK
21.11.24 DE - Bremen / Aladin
24.11.24 DK - Copenhagen / Vega*
25.11.24 NO - Oslo / Rockefeller*
26.11.24 SE - Gothenburg / Tradgar'n*
28.11.24 SE - Skovde / Valhall*
29.11.24 SE - Karlstad / Nojesfabriken*
30.11.24 SE - Stockholm / Fryshuset*
* with Sister Sin instead of Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons
