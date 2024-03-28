Accept Unleash 'The Reckoning'

(Freeman Promotions) Accept has released a music video for the second new single, "The Reckoning", off of their highly anticipated album, 'Humanoid', out April 26, 2024! The dark accompanying music video channels Accept's captivating live energy and matches the sinister instrumentation and apocalyptic lyrics of the track.
Formed in 1976, Accept was the first internationally successful German heavy metal band. Currently, the frontrunners are again at the top of the international heavy metal scene, having stormed the charts with their latest album, 'Too Mean To Die', peaking at #2 on the Official German Album Charts. Order your copy of ACCEPT's next masterpiece, 'Humanoid', now, and check out the official music video for "The Reckoning" below for a taste of what's to come!
Wolf Hoffmann on "The Reckoning": "We're thrilled to release 'The Reckoning' as our second single. It is one of our favorites from the new album: hard-hitting, solid metal with lyrics about a poignant life theme. We hope the fans enjoy it as much as we do! "
Accept Unleash 'Humanoid' Video
Accept Announce New Album 'Humanoid'
Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam To Be Honored At 2024 Clio Music Awards
David Lee Roth Accepts Sammy Hagar's Best Of All Worlds Tour Invitation
Sammy (Hagar) Super Sunday Coming To TV- Anthrax Reuniting With Dan Lilker For Upcoming Live Dates- NEEDTOBREATHE Livestream- more
Motley Crue Add Fourth Show For 2024- Twenty One Pilots Announce The Clancy World Tour and Share New Video- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Essentials
Hot In The City: Carin Leon Will Open For The Rolling Stones in Arizona
Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago
Sammy (Hagar) Super Sunday Coming To TV
Anthrax Reuniting With Dan Lilker For Upcoming Live Dates
NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Red Rocks Concert
Bruce Dickinson Making Appearance At WonderCon For
Joe Bonamassa Plays Jimi Hendrix's A Vintage 'Band of Gypsys' Rig At Nerdville
Vampire Weekend Stream 'Mary Boone' Visualizer
Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse Deliver 'Stop The War' EP
The Exies Return With 'For What It's Worth'