Accept Unleash 'The Reckoning'

(Freeman Promotions) Accept has released a music video for the second new single, "The Reckoning", off of their highly anticipated album, 'Humanoid', out April 26, 2024! The dark accompanying music video channels Accept's captivating live energy and matches the sinister instrumentation and apocalyptic lyrics of the track.

Formed in 1976, Accept was the first internationally successful German heavy metal band. Currently, the frontrunners are again at the top of the international heavy metal scene, having stormed the charts with their latest album, 'Too Mean To Die', peaking at #2 on the Official German Album Charts. Order your copy of ACCEPT's next masterpiece, 'Humanoid', now, and check out the official music video for "The Reckoning" below for a taste of what's to come!

Wolf Hoffmann on "The Reckoning": "We're thrilled to release 'The Reckoning' as our second single. It is one of our favorites from the new album: hard-hitting, solid metal with lyrics about a poignant life theme. We hope the fans enjoy it as much as we do! "

