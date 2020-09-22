Steven Wilson has released a music video for his "apocalyptic" new song. "Eminent Sleaze". The track comes ahead of the release of his forthcoming album "The Future Bites".
The new studio effort was produced by Wilson with David Kosten (Bat For Lashes, Everything Everything) in London and is set to be released on January 29th (after being delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.)
The record will be released in various formats including digitally, standard CD, vinyl and there will also be a limited edition box set that will feature the album, an instrumental version of the record, six additional tracks as well as alternative versions of several songs, a cassette of demos, a Blu-Ray featuring Steven's own 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos versions of the album.
Watch the Miles Skarin directed video for "Eminent Sleaze" below:
Steven Wilson Extends To The Bone Tour Into 2019
Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hits New Milestone- Ozzy Osbourne's Granddaughter Tests Positive For Covid-19- Deftones Ask Fans To Adopt A Dot- Eric Clapton- Keith Richards- more
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Linkin Park's 'Hybrid Theory' Hits New Milestone
Deftones Ask Fans To Adopt A Dot For Charity
Keith Richards' Some Girls Guitar Headed To Auction
Static-X Release 'Dead Souls' Video
Anathema Announce Indefinite Hiatus
Steven Wilson Releases 'Eminent Sleaze' Video
Boys Of Fall Release 'Distance' Video and Announce New Album
Hammerfall Release 'Keep The Flame Burning' Live Video