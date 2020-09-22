Thin Lizzy Stream Single Edit Of 'The Boys Are Back In Town'

(hennemusic) Thin Lizzy are streaming the 7" single edit of their classic hit song "The Boys Are Back in Town" as the latest preview to their forthcoming collection, "Rock Legends."

The lead track from 1976's "Jailbreak" topped the Irish singles charts, was top 10 in the UK and Canada and top 15 in the US, while the record delivered the only US Top 20 album of their career.

The 7" single edit is featured on the first of 6 discs of material on "Rock Legends", the career-spanning package that traces the legendary history of the Irish band led by Phil Lynott.

Due October 23, the 6CD/1DVD set features 99 tracks - including 74 previously-unreleased tunes - from the group as compiled by Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham and Lizzy expert Nick Sharp from a collection of newly discovered tapes.

The package offers everything from singles and rarities - including demos, rough mixes, radio sessions - to a disc of unreleased live recordings from the band's 1980 Chinatown tour. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

