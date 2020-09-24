Carrie Underwood Announces Streaming Christmas Special

Carrie Underwood will be hosting her very own Christmas special for the new streaming service HBO Max during this year's holiday season (premiere date was not included in the announcement.)
Underwood will be joined by a live orchestra and choir for a performance of Christmas classics and new originals to celebrate the release of her very first holiday collection, "My Gift," which is set to be released on September 25th.
The singer had this to say, "The journey of writing and recording this album started last year when I finished my tour and we could have never anticipated the circumstances we would be in this year.
"Creating this album has been good for my heart, and I'm thrilled to get to share it with the world and to bring it to life with Playtone and HBO Max."
