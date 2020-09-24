Royal Blood Release Brand New Song 'Trouble's Coming'

Royal Blood have released a brand new song called "Trouble's Coming". The track comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, which they will be releasing next spring.

Mike Kerr had this to say about the song, "It was the moment something started to click - where we started playing over those much more rigid dance beats. The breakthrough was realizing that there was real common ground between that and what we'd done before. It's that AC/DC aspect: where the quality that makes the riffs seem so cutting is because of that beat.

"Although on the surface we were stepping outside what we'd done before, it didn't feel at all unnatural; it felt like we were returning to music we'd loved from the very beginning: Daft Punk, Justice, things that were really groove-orientated. It was all about the beat. It felt like familiar territory, but something we'd censored in ourselves."

Ben Thatcher added, "When we first broke out, there were only two elements to the band. I didn't just have to carry the beat, I'd have to color in the changes.

"We were both bearing a lot of freight, sonically. But this was a different challenge; less varied, maybe, but so satisfying as a drummer." Stream the song below:

