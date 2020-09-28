My Dying Bride Share New Song 'A Secret Kiss'

My Dying Bride have released a lyric video for their new single "A Secret Kiss". The track comes from their forthcoming "Macabre Cabaret" EP, which will arrive on November 20th.

Frontman Aaron Stainthorpe had this to say about the EP and new single, "'Macabre Cabaret' delves into the shadow empire of dark love and the consequences of unchecked sexuality. The deep passion of physical desire and its all-conquering rage over pure love is written bleakly here. A destructive essence within the soul can't help but rear its ugly head.



"'A Secret Kiss' is the final and lasting mark on the soul any human will feel when the lights have dulled and nothing meaningful remains for them. All religion features a shadow creature who arrives at the point of extinction and the release of the human soul, to either guide them to majesty or allow them do fall eternally into the ether.



"'A Purse of Gold and Stars' is where we keep our hopes and desires and affection, perhaps in a dreamlike state, unattainable yet we still reach out for them. The trinkets and shiny baubles we call happiness and love are what we try so hard to keep close and protect. But it is never quite like that in real life and is often a struggle tainted with sadness but still, we hold the purse close and in tight cold hands."



The EP was produced, mixed and mastered by Mark Mynett. Check out the new song below:

My Dying Bride 'A Secret Kiss' Lyric Video

