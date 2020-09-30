The Late Sh!t Show With Grayscale Announced

Grayscale are changing things up from the current livestream trend. Instead of a simple stream of a live performance the band will be presenting "The Late Sh!t Show With Grayscale."
The band's take on the livestream event will be taking place on Sunday, October 11th at 7pm ET. Here is the official description: The 0-time Emmy award winning talk-show, "The Late Sh!t Show With Grayscale," is led by your host, Herb Strohman; a narcissistic, self-indulgent a**hole who is definitely not drinking on the job.
Join Herb as he takes you on a journey of chaos, celebrity guest interviews, an exclusive first-look at a brand new Grayscale song and music video premiere, plus performances and so much more. You definitely won't want to miss this clusterf*ck. Limited tickets and merchandise are available now, while supplies last.
You'd be a complete fool to miss this "Sh!t."
