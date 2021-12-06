David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency

Las Vegas Residency poster with new shows added

Fans will have four more chances to see Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth before his planned retirement from music, he just added four more shows to his forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

Roth added the new shows to his residency at Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues on January 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd after selling out most of the initial dates (Dec 31st, January 1st, 5th, 7th and 8th).

These may be Roth's final shows. He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal back in October, "I am throwing in the shoes. I'm retiring. These are my last shows."

The famed vocalist explained why he decided to add more shows in an audio message. He said (via UCR), "I had no idea how many of you wanted to pay to see me go. So I'm putting more tickets on sale, instead of doing the wrong thing and pissing more people off.

"I have industry professionals now ringing in, telling me, 'Dave, at your age, you should be in the middle of your third retirement. Did you watch 'Rocky' movies? He's on his seventh. Same guy, 'Rambo' - fifth. He's about 14 retirements ahead of you.' Just when I get out, they drag me back in.

"Look, I'm vulnerable. I feel sensitive. If I sound that way to you, I'm in the middle of my first retirement. And I'm gonna extend my world goodbye tour of Las Vegas at the House Of Blues for two more weekends - like any good f***ing barbecue. Just like you would, if you could." Stream his statement below:

News > David Lee Roth