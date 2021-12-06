.

Saliva Reunion With Josey Scott 'On Hold' 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-06-2021

Still from the YouTube stream of the podcast

Saliva drummer Paul Crosby had a top 21 story from January 2021 after he shared the bad news during a interview that the band's reunion with Josey Scott is currently on hold due to the pandemic lockdown.

Scott left the band in 2011, but he revealed in 2019 that he was returning to the band and they were planning to launch a tour with Powerman 5000, Adema and Flaw last year, but that trek was sidelined by the pandemic.

Crosby appeared on The Chuck Shute Podcast and was asked about the status of the reunion. He said ,"Honestly, that is completely his decision. I'm not sure where his head's at. There was talk of all that, and then the pandemic put the brakes on it.

"And, obviously, we're still dealing with the remnants of the pandemic, so I'm not sure what's gonna play out. All I can is that all that has been put on hold at least for now, until everything clears up, and then maybe we'll revisit it." Check out the podcast below:

