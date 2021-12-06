Saliva Reunion With Josey Scott 'On Hold' 2021 In Review

Saliva drummer Paul Crosby had a top 21 story from January 2021 after he shared the bad news during a interview that the band's reunion with Josey Scott is currently on hold due to the pandemic lockdown.
Scott left the band in 2011, but he revealed in 2019 that he was returning to the band and they were planning to launch a tour with Powerman 5000, Adema and Flaw last year, but that trek was sidelined by the pandemic.
Crosby appeared on The Chuck Shute Podcast and was asked about the status of the reunion. He said ,"Honestly, that is completely his decision. I'm not sure where his head's at. There was talk of all that, and then the pandemic put the brakes on it.
"And, obviously, we're still dealing with the remnants of the pandemic, so I'm not sure what's gonna play out. All I can is that all that has been put on hold at least for now, until everything clears up, and then maybe we'll revisit it." Check out the podcast below:
Saliva Revisit 'Click Click Boom' For 20th Anniversary
Saliva Announce Las Vegas Livestream Event
Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds' For 20th Anniversary
Saliva Reunion With Josey Scott 'On Hold'
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'- Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'- more
Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach