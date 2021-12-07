Led Zeppelin Share 'Going To California' Live Video From Earls Court

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming video footage of a performance of "Going To California" from their legendary 1975 series of concerts at London's Earls Court Arena.
The band played five shows over the course of nine nights in support of their sixth album, "Physical Graffiti", after the original three dates sold-out in a matter of hours and two more events were added due to overwhelming demand.
Each of the concerts saw Led Zeppelin perform for over 3 hours, playing a mix of tracks from their catalog while featuring an acoustic mini-set for the first time in several years.
Some material from the UK shows was eventually released as part of the 2003 "Led Zeppelin" DVD package; check out the program for the Earls Court shows at ledzeppelin.com.
The 1975 footage of "Going To California" is being shared as part of the band's 50th anniversary celebrations for "Led Zeppelin IV." Watch the video here.
Led Zeppelin Revisit 'Misty Mountain Hop' On 50th Anniversary Series
Jimmy Page Pays Tribute To Led Zeppelin Tour Manager Richard Cole
Led Zeppelin Share 'Misty Mountain Hop' Reunion Performance Video
Led Zeppelin Share 1975 'Stairway To Heaven' Live Video
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Guns N' Roses Release Lyric Video For New Song 'Hard Skool'- Foo Fighters Share Horror-Comedy Film Studio 666 'Sneak Peek'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach